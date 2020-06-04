State to Hold Lottery for Mount Rushmore Fireworks Tickets

If you want to attend South Dakota's Independence Weekend Fireworks Show at Mount Rushmore you'll need a little luck.

Governor Kristi Noem says the COVID-19 outbreak is forcing the state to limit attendance at the monument to just 7,500 people and the only way to get tickets is by lottery.

Applications for tickets to the July 3 event will be accepted beginning at 9:00 AM CT, Friday, June 5 at Recreation.gov. The tickets will be eventually be given randomly to lottery participants. The deadline to enter is June 8th at 10:59 PM CT.

According to the website, security screening will be required to enter the viewing areas and each ticket will include one parking space within the Memorial, or shuttle access to the event.

Tickets will be given out in two different areas - Zone One in the amphitheater area at Mount Rushmore, Zone 2 will be along Highway 244 within the Memorial. Ticket holders in Zone 2 will need to provide their own seating.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend this year's fireworks celebration, which will be the first at Mount Rushmore since 2009, due to fire concerns.