State Prison System Has 53 Staff Openings

It's a challenging career working in corrections and South Dakota continues to see vacancies in its prison system for officers.

As KSFY TV reports, there are currently 53 openings for correctional officers across the state. Here in Sioux Falls at the South Dakota State Penitentiary, the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield and at the women's prison in Pierre.

How is the system treating that shortfall? South Dakota State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young started offering retention bonuses at the beginning of this year. A new employee who stuck it out six months would get $500. After one year, another $500 and after two years, another $500 dollars.

In KSFY's report Warden Young points out that he wants officers to feel comfortable at work and to be able to go home and not fear for their safety every day at work.

Anyone interested in a career in corrections can apply through the Bureau of Human Resources site.