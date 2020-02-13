State Parks Taking Summer Camping Reservations This Weekend

Just the thought of this should hopefully help to keep you a little warmer as Mother Nature prepares to lock us in a deep freeze for a couple of days.

The state parks here in South Dakota are going to start accepting summer camping reservations beginning this weekend.

You'll be pitching a tent in warmer weather soon enough, trust me!

Dakota News Now is reporting that Saturday (February 15) is the first day people can begin to book their summer camping stays for 2020 in South Dakota State Parks.

State parks are planning an open house weekend to officially kick off the summer camping season on Friday (May 15).

According to Dakota News Now, state park campsites become available starting at 7 AM (central time) on the first day of the 90-day window, however, reservations for available campsites can be made until the day you arrive at the park.

You can take a look at the 90-day window calendar here.

There are two easy ways to make your camping reservations, one way, is to do it online, the other is by calling 1.800.710.2267. Reservations are accepted 24 hours a day.

Taxes and reservation fees may apply.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app