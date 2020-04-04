The Game, Fish and Parks Department in South Dakota has updated information on their website as to how they are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest information posted by the GFP, parks remain open, but some things have limited access.

Things such as water fountains, public restrooms and while some cabins are open, some will be unavailable due to cleaning resources for each individual park.

Here are some of their recommendations:

- Take a stroll along a trail in a state park, or at the outdoor campuses in Sioux Falls and Rapid City

- Take a trip to your secret fishing spot are great ways to get some fresh air, spend quality time with your family and avoid crowds.

They also advise you to adhere to the recommendations of the CDC and the Governor.

Currently the Game, Fish and Park Department offices are closed, but you can still purchase your fishing license or parks pass online.