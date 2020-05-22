State Park Summer Bucket List

South Dakota has a lot to offer when it comes to State Parks. Here are a few I'm hoping to visit over the summer.

Custer State Park: The last time I visited Custer State Park I was 12 years old. My family and I were on our way to Oregon and had planned stops at Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone, and Glacier National Parks. On our way through the Black Hills, we decided to check out Custer State Park on a whim and it ended up being one of the most memorable parts of the entire trip.

Not only is it South Dakota's largest state park, but it was also the first, established in 1912. With an abundance of wildlife, including thousands of free-roaming bison, mountain goats, and of course, the begging burros that greet you at the entrance; this park is a must-visit.

Anthony Wright/Results Radio

Palisades State Park: Located just south of Garretson, Palisades is the perfect place to go for a short, but memorable trip.

At only 157 acres, it was one of the smaller state parks in South Dakota. But there's a whole lot to see in those 157 acres. Some of the highlights include the unique cliff and rock formations, as well as a number of hiking trails that give you an up-close look at the distinctive split rocks. For more info on Palisades, check out this article.

Anthony Wright/Results Radio

Good Earth State Park: Located in Lincoln County, this park has a number of trails to keep you occupied. It's also the home to a National Historic Landmark. The Blood Run Site is an ancient archeological site, which was home to a number of Native American tribes, including the Pawnee, Ioway, and Sioux tribes.

These are just a few of the parks I'm looking forward to visiting over the summer months. Just make sure to bring your bug spray, SPF lotion, and some bottled water on any trip you take this time of year.