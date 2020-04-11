State of Emergency Declared for Minnehaha County

The alarming news that a Sioux Falls meat packing plant was the 4th largest hotspot in the nation has prompted action by the South Dakota Department of Health and Governor Kristi Noem by declaring a state of emergency for Minnehaha county.

The latest report states that 190 cases of COVID-19 emerged from Smithfield Foods.

With the passing of the measure the state will be able to exercise more authority to "intervene in situations where a person is not complying with self-quarantining measures."

Governor Noem also praised the public in their efforts to curve the virus spread by practicing staying home and social distancing. She also said on Friday's press conference to, "Please stay home this weekend. I know it's a holiday weekend but I'm asking you to practice social distancing and stay away from individuals by more than six feet and making sure your're washing your hands."

