Starbucks To Close Down 400 Of Their Locations

The coffee chain giant has announced that it will permanently close 400 of its North American store locations; 200 in The United States and 200 in Canada.

It hasn't been confirmed nor denied if any of the Sioux Falls Starbucks locations will be affected by this recent closure decision or not.

Starbucks is also experimenting with locations that do not have any employees at all within them as they are just pick up locations according to 680 news. A location that has already implemented this change has been open in Toronto, Canada since January of this year. Wouldn't that have been nice during social distancing times?

The company also states that its current quarterly income is expected to be down by $2.2 billion. That's a lot of coffee we weren't drinking over the past few months!