Poe! Captain Phasma! General Leia! BB-8! Everyone’s back for the new Star Wars animated series and it looks like a straight-up blast.

Star Wars Resistance comes from Rebels alum Dave Filoni and the new extended sneak peek teases all the action and space battles to come. The series follows a pilot named Kazuda Xiono (voiced by Christopher Sean) who joins the Resistance and is handed quite the mission from Poe: to spy on the First Order. “Blend in, find out who’s loyal to the good guys and who isn’t.” Piece of cake!

The new series takes place decades after the Return of the Jedi and will lead into The Force Awakens . The best news is that means Captain Phasma is back, and of course she’s voiced by Gwendoline Christie . Oscar Isaac is voicing Poe, Leia will be voiced by Rachel Butera, and Adam Driver will voice his Kylo Ren. The rest of the voice cast includes Scrubs star Donald Faison, DuckTales voices Josh Brener, Bobby Moynihan and Jim Rash, along with Suzie McGrath, Scott Lawrence and Myrna Velasco.

Here’s the official synopsis:

[Star Wars Resistance is] an exciting new animated adventure series about Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. It will premiere this fall on Disney Channel in the U.S. and, thereafter, on Disney XD and around the world. Featuring the high-flying adventure that audiences of all ages have come to expect from Star Wars, “Star Wars Resistance” will feature the beloved droid BB-8 alongside ace pilots, colorful new characters and appearances by fan favorites, including Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, voiced by actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, respectively.

Star Wars Resistance premieres on October 7 on Disney Channel.