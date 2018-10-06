Stanley’s 4 TD Passes Send Iowa past Minnesota 48-31

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whether it was the touchdown on a fake field goal or the two true freshmen cornerbacks forced by injuries into the starting lineup, Iowa had to work hard to hoist that bronze pig.

Nate Stanley sure put in his share of sweat equity.

Stanley overcame two costly turnovers with four touchdown passes, and the Hawkeyes used four interceptions and five sacks of Minnesota's Zack Annexstad to beat the Gophers 48-31 on Saturday for the fourth straight time.

For Iowa (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten), this was a welcomed follow-up after losing a three-point lead with less than a minute left in the game against Wisconsin the last time out.

"I think everybody just took what happened two weeks ago on their own shoulders," Stanley said, "and really decided to hone in and lock in."

Stanley completed 23 of 39 attempts for 314 yards, finding T.J. Hockenson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Nick Easley and Noah Fant for scores. Hockenson added a short touchdown run on the fake kick to help the Hawkeyes beat the Gophers for the 14th time in the last 18 meetings and keep the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for another year.

Annexstad finished 17 for 33 for 218 yards and three touchdowns, as the Gophers (3-2, 0-2) continued the rollercoaster ride of a true freshman walk-on quarterback.

"To be into that game with that experienced of a team and that mature of a team and to have the start we had," coach P.J. Fleck said, "that thing could've been 64 to nothing."

Anthony Nelson had three sacks for Iowa. Riley Moss (two) and Julius Brents (one), the new starting cornerbacks, combined for three interceptions. Moss, a frequent target by Annexstad, hauled in one in the end zone late in the second quarter while landing on his back.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.