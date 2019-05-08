Stanley Umude Staying at South Dakota

It's the second Stanley Umude surprise for the South Dakota men's basketball program in the last three weeks, but this time it's a positive for the Coyotes.

The All- Summit League guard caught many in Vermillion off guard in mid-April when he placed his name in the NCAA's transfer portal as he looked at the option of playing elsewhere.

But Wednesday (May 8) morning he reversed course and announced on Twitter that he was staying in Vermillion:

The San Antonio native played just three minutes a game as a freshman but was relied on more heavily last year after a season-ending injury to forward Tyler Hagedorn.

Umude ended up leading USD in scoring last season, averaging 14 points per game. He also topped the Coyotes in rebounding (six per game) and blocked shots (37).

He led South Dakota in scoring 13 times and was the Coyotes' top rebounder in nine games.