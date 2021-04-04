Stanford Wins Thrilling NCAA Tournament Title Game

The NCAA Tournament on both the women's and men's side has had all kinds of drama and excitement over the last few weeks and one crowned a champion on Sunday night.

Stanford had to get past Louisville and Arizona had to beat UCONN to advance to the championship matchup.

The Stanford Cardinal were able to outlast Arizona in the women's National Championship game 54-53 in what was a thrilling finish to a great tournament.

Stanford held a double digit lead at multiple points of the game, but it was a great rally from Arizona in the second half to make it such a great finish.

The final few possessions were quite chaotic as well which only added to the drama down the stretch.

Stanford wins their first National championship since 1992 and northern California will be celebrating deep into the night after the trophy will be coming home with the Cardinal.

This marks Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer's third national championship which ties her for third all time with Baylor's Kim Mulkey.

For more information on the National Championship run for Stanford, their roster and news surrounding the program, you can visit their website.