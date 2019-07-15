Stampede’s Jim Olander Named Executive of the Year

Sioux Falls Stampede President Jim Olander has been named the USHL Executive of the Year.

The award was determined by a vote of senior management of all sixteen members of the USHL and was announced by the league.

Just this last season Olander was promoted to the President role with the club and has been a long standing member of the organization.

He has helped them continue to be great on and off the ice and is deserving as anyone to receive such an honor.

The Sioux Falls Stampede won the Clark Cup during the 2018-2019 season for the third time, also winning in 2007 and 2015.