Stampede Take Game 1 of the Clark Cup Finals

The crowd was set, the scene was set and when the puck dropped for Game 1 of the Clark Cup Finals, the Stampede were set up to win the opening game.

That's exactly what they did.

The Sioux Falls Stampede won 3-2 on Friday night to take a 1-0 in the Clark Cup Finals.

Jared Westcott scored the decisive third goal with five minutes left to go in the game, giving the Stampede the 3-2 lead and helping to beat Chicago.

Over 6,900 fans spilled into the Premier Center to help cheer on the Stampede.

Game 2 of the series will be played at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Sunday at 5:05 and the first 4,000 fans will receive a blue rally towel.

