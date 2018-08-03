Stabbing at 18th and Summit in Sioux Falls

An investigation is underway, according to Sioux Falls Police Sergeant Martin Hoffman, in regards to a stabbing that occurred early Friday (August 3) at 3:00 AM.

"Officers of the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to the area of West 18th St. and South Summit Avenue for a report of a stabbing," said Hoffman. "On arrival, a victim was located with stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was able to provide details on the assault and it appears the people involved were familiar with each other."

Police did not indicate there was a connection between this and any other incidents recently in the Sioux Falls area. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have tips regarding this investigation, contact Sioux Falls police directly, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers either online or by calling Call 605-367-7007 or 877-367-7007. While you're on the website, you can also peruse a list of wanted suspects as well as unsolved crimes.

