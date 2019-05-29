St Paul Not Even in Top 10 of Best Hockey Cities in the Country

I always thought that Minnesota was the state of hockey, but according to one report, that isn't the case if you look at the city that houses the only NHL team in the state.

According to Wallet Hub, St Paul doesn't even rank in the Top 10 of best cities for hockey fans.

The Twin Cities home for the Minnesota Wild comes in at #15 on their list.

Some of the things that they took into account for the list were:

- comparisons of college and hockey fans in the area

- they used 21 key metrics

- metrics included minimum season ticket prices, stadium capacity, attendance ect.

Boston came in at #1 and it just so happens, the Bruins are in the Stanley Cup Final.

Detroit came in at #2, Pittsburgh at #3, Chicago at #4 and New York rounded out the Top 5.

You can check out where other cities landed on this list by clicking here.