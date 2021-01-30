St. Louis Cardinals Deal for Rockies Star Nolan Arenado

Many thought the Francisco Lindor deal to the New York Mets would be the largest blockbuster deal of the offseason, but the Cardinals and Rockies said hold their beer.

On Friday night, reports surfaced that the St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies were engaged in a blockbuster deal of their own.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, there still needs to be some "approvals" in the coming days, but it is just a formality.

The Rockies will apparently send $50 million dollars in the deal to St. Louis as Arenado still has six years, $166 million left on his current deal.

The return for Colorado is still being hashed out according to that same report, but it should be a haul for the Rockies who are sending one of Major League Baseball's best to St. Louis.

This deal continues in long line of trades over the last 40 years from St. Louis where they bring in a star to be the cornerstone in arguably the best baseball town in the country.

From names like Ozzie Smith, Mark McGuire, Scott Rolen to now Arenado, it shows St. Louis's commitment to not only stay relevant but chase another title right away.

Arenado is a stud and one of the best to play his position and back it up at the plate in the last ten years, meaning St. Louis fans can rejoice at the latest edition to the roster.

For more information on Major League Baseball, the upcoming season and future details on this trade, you can visit their website.

