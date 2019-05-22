ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues are marching into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in decades. Pretty sweet moment for Vladimir Tarasenko and company.

David Perron had a goal and an assist, Jordan Binnington picked up his franchise-record 12th playoff win and the Blues eliminated the San Jose Sharks with a 5-1 win in Game 6 of the Western Conference final Tuesday night.

Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn and Tyler Bozak also scored for St. Louis, which will face the Boston Bruins for the championship. Ivan Barbashev got an empty-netter with 2:15 left, Ryan O’Reilly had three assists and Binnington stopped 25 shots.

St. Louis won three consecutive games to advance to the franchise’s first Cup Final since 1970. That series also pitted the Blues against the Bruins.

One disappointment in the outcome is Sharks leader Joe Thornton. Will the legendary center be back? As a pending unrestricted free agent, Thornton will turn 40 this July.

Game one of the Stanley Cup Championship is Monday, May 27 in Boston.

