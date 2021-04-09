St. Cloud State Advances to Frozen Four Title Game

College hockey is seeing their season come to an end with the National Championship game on Saturday, but not without delivering even more drama last night.

The Frozen Four always delivers and this year was no different.

The Frozen Four National Championship game will feature St. Cloud State and the University of Massachusetts after some compelling finishes on Thursday evening.

St. Cloud State punched their first-ever ticket to the title game with a thrilling final-minute goal to defeat Minnesota State 5-4.

UMass followed up the fireworks in game one with a thrilling victory of their own in an overtime win over Minnesota Duluth.

UMass and St. Cloud State will play on Saturday at 6 PM on ESPN and ESPN +.

For more information on St. Cloud State hockey, their roster, and their upcoming game, you can visit their website.