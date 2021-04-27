Squirrels, Rabbits, Varmints Destroying Sioux Falls Area Plants

They are all in yards all around the Sioux Falls area. Squirrels, Rabbits, Chipmunks, and other varmints are enjoying the spring weather and they are hungry.

As some of the perennial plants are popping up these rodents are topping them off. They love the tender vegetation.

Get our free mobile app

So how do you keep them from destroying your plants, vegetable, and flower gardens? Here are a couple of tips:

-Make Your Yard Less Attractive To Squirrels. Get rid of the pet food, birdseed, and plants that they most enjoy. Also, clean up any habitat they like such as rock and woodpiles. Plus consider planting daffodils. They hate 'em. -Try Rodent Repellent. There are a number of commercial repellents available for purchase. Products like “Rabbit Scam”, “Deer & Rabbit Mace”, “Shot Gun Repels-All” to just name a few. Do your homework before you buy. But some folks swear by these granules and sprays. -Make Your Plants Less Desirable. Try dusting your targeting plants with talcum powder, powdered red pepper, or Cayenne Pepper. When the little buggers come sniffing around they get a snooter full of nose-numbing particles. They hate that too.

If all this fails you may want to consider adopting a pair of Falcons. Varmints really hate the falcons.