Sprinkler Blowout Time In South Dakota

As I walked to the mailbox with Molly the Black Lab Wednesday afternoon I suspected I was being watched. I checked out the corner of my eye. Yep, I was definitely being watched. Or maybe not.

It's the time of year where lawn specialists are blowing our lawn sprinklers. As a homeowner with an irrigation system you know there is a fine art to timing the blowing out of the system. Get it done too early, have a dry spell before the first hard freeze and you go into winter with a dry lawn. With all the rain we've had this year, that won't be a problem.

I've handled the fall blowout both ways. I've rolled the dice and 'caught a guy' as he was prepping the neighbor's system and I've set things up ahead of time. For the past few years, I've just had Bill's come out and take care of ours. He comes in the spring and fires it up and takes care of any leaks, or new heads I might need. By having him scheduled to come out in the fall and the spring I no longer have to wonder when I should do it or worry about replacing heads in the spring.

Next time you're out for a walk, look around, you might have someone watching you and if he's watching you you can bet he's wondering if you're ready for winter.