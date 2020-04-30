Springtime ‘Giving Tuesday Now’ Helps Area Organizations

Giving Tuesday began in 2012 as a way to kick off the charitable season and support philanthropy year-round. That was why they chose a date smack dab in the middle of the holiday season. It usually is after Thanksgiving, the last week of November or early December.

This year for the first time, numerous non-profit organizations around the globe are participating in the first-ever springtime "Giving Tuesday Now" on Tuesday, May 5. This additional day of generosity is an emergency response to the devastating financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charitable organizations are finding their resources running thin during a time when their help and services are needed more than ever. So if you have the capability to help, to donate, to volunteer, or simply do a kindness for someone, that is what "Giving Tuesday Now" is all about.

No matter where your interests lie, from animals to the environment, homelessness, and hunger, mental health, children's services, veterans, and so much more, there is a local organization that would be grateful for your charitable gift, as well as your time and talent.

South Dakotans have always been astoundingly generous and I imagine that will continue throughout this surreal experience.

To find out about individuals, and/or non-profit organizations who could use a helping hand right now, see South Dakota Gives, call 211, or see the Helpling Center online, and on Facebook.

For more information about the Giving Tuesday Now event on May 5, go to Giving Tuesday Now, or the Giving Tuesday website homepage and Facebook page.