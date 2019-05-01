Spring Planting Well Behind Average Pace in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Spring planting remains well behind the average pace in South Dakota after bad weather and flooding last month.

The Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 8% of the spring wheat crop and 7% of the oats crop are seeded. Normally at this time of year, 60% of spring wheat and 62% of oats are in the ground.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide remain rated 100% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is still 99% in those categories.

The state's winter wheat crop is rated 2% poor, 41% fair, 55% good and 2% excellent.

