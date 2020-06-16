Spring Parade of Homes This Weekend: Round 2

The Sioux Falls Spring Parade of Homes continues this weekend and - at the time of writing this - the weather is going to cooperate. There is a 40% of rain on Saturday but Sunday is looking sunny with highs in the low 80s.

The 2020 Spring Parade of Homes is put on by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire and all homes are free to tour – no tickets required. Homes on the event range in prices from $160,000 to well over $1,000,000 and are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, and Worthing. Here is your map for the event.

Feel free to walk through the homes from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM both days, June 20 - 21.

Homes on the tour are either sold or for sale, but if you’re looking for ideas to build your next dream home or update your current home, this is the perfect event to find inspiration and it’s free to attend.

As per a press release from the organizers of the event, they want you to know that health and safety measures are not being taken lightly. A number of guidelines have been created for both the builders and attendees to follow during the event. Builders ask that attendees refrain from touching surfaces in the home and hand sanitizer will be available at each location. They ask that those that are potentially sick, elderly, at-risk, or children do not tour the homes. The full list of guidelines will be posted at the entrance of each home and on the event website.

For the list of homes to tour, visit the event’s website at hbasiouxempire.com or pick up your free June issue of Home Ideas magazine on stands now at Hy-Vee locations.