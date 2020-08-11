Spring League Football in the Bubble

The Spring League is scheduling a six-team football tournament in Las Vegas in October, using a bubble concept that would be the first of its kind in the sport during the coronavirus pandemic.

The teams would be stocked mostly with players who were released by NFL teams, according to The Spring League CEO Brian Woods. But it would also include 20-30 college players from FBS Power 5 schools that either opted out of playing in 2020 or had their seasons canceled.

While some details are still being finalized, Woods said The Spring League's bubble would model itself after those engineered by the NBA, WNBA, NHL, and professional soccer this summer. A total of 228 players -- 38 per team -- will be housed in the same hotel and will practice and play at the same facility. Overall, Woods estimated that at least 280 players, coaches, and other staff members will be quarantined within the bubble. Woods said the event will be funded "internally," with the possibility of recouping some money from a broadcast agreement at a later date.

The Spring League conducts an annual month-long series of practices and games to showcase talent to NFL and CFL scouts. It also hosts several other smaller and more frequent player showcases, most recently a four-day event in Denver last month.

The Spring League's bubble schedule this fall calls for 10 days of practice starting Oct. 7, followed by nine games between Oct. 17 and Oct. 28.