If our recent cold snaps have made you even more anxious for signs of spring, take heart, the Sioux Falls Spring Fever Shopping Market is coming soon! This event has drawn tons of winter-weary shoppers in the past and I'm sure will bring plenty of springtime dreamers this year.

This year's SFSM (Spring Fever Shopping Market) is a smidge earlier this year. Saturday, February 16, doors will open at 10:00 AM at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, (1201 N. West Avenue) and shopping continues until 4:00 PM. Admission is $5, kids 12 and under are free. All admission proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald Houses of Sioux Falls .

You'll find over 70 talented crafters and artisans, as well as a number of local small businesses, with a huge variety of items. Shop for gifts, home decor, unique clothing, delicious food products, spring holiday items and more. There will be swag bags for the first 50 shoppers, so plan on coming early. Bring a canned food item, and you'll get a door prize ticket.

Round up your friends and family members to do a little spring dreaming and shopping at the Spring Fever Shopping Market . You'll be doing something wonderful for families staying at the Ronald McDonald Houses in Sioux Falls , at the same time.