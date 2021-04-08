Spring Closet Sale Supports Dress For Success

You can shop until you drop and have zero buyer's guilt because you're shopping for a good cause.

Dress For Success powered by Embed is an organization that helps women with resources to achieve economic independence. Resources like professional attire, interview coaching, and networking.

This Friday and Saturday (April 9 and 10) they are having their Spring Closet Sale! When you shop at the Spring Closet Sale, you're supporting a mission that impacts women in the Sioux Empire.

Get our free mobile app

The sale starts Friday, April 9 at 10 a.m. and goes on until 7 p.m. The sale starts up again on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The Spring Closet Sale will be at Embe's downtown gym on 11th and Dakota Avenue.

The Spring Closet Sale is full of great prices to help refresh and build your professional wardrobe. Check out these prices from the Dress for Success website:

Coats, suits: $10

Dresses, purses, pants, jackets: $5

Skirts, tops, shoes: $5

Jewelry, belts, scarves, accessories: $2

But wait, there's more! When you make a purchase during the Spring Closet Sale you have the opportunity to come back for the Bag Sale on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. At the bag sale, anything you can fit in the bag is $20.

There will be a few Covid protocols in place to help provide a safe shopping experience. First of all, masks are required for all staff and shoppers. Temperatures will be taken and Covid screening questions must be answered upon entering the facility. Social distancing will be in place. Dressing rooms will not be available.