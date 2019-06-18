Spring 2019 South Dakota High School Academic Achievement Team Awards
Over 40 varsity athletic and fine arts teams around the Sioux Falls metro area have been honored as part of the Spring 2019 South Dakota Academic Achievement Team Awards.
Each season the South Dakota High School Activities Association awards teams an academic achievement award if the group has a combined average GPA of 3.0 or higher. This is done during the fall, winter, spring, and summer seasons.
The SDHSAA has released its list for spring 2019. Athletic and fine arts teams from Brandon Valley, Lincoln, O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Washington all made the list.
2019 Spring Academic Achievement Awards:
Brandon Valley (10)
- Large Group Orchestra
- Boys Tennis Team
- Boys Track & Field Team
- Girls Track & Field Team
- Large Group Band
- Student Council
- Yearbook
- Girls Golf Team
- Newspaper
- Large Group Chorus
Lincoln (10)
- Boys Track & Field Team
- Large Group Band
- Boys Tennis Team
- Large Group Chorus
- All-State Jazz Band
- Girls Track & Field Team
- Girls Golf Team
- Student Council
- Yearbook
- Newspaper
O'Gorman (13)
- Newspaper
- Girls Track & Field Team
- Large Group Chorus
- Large Group Orchestra
- Boys Track & Field Team
- Boys Tennis Team
- Boys Golf Team
- Yearbook
- Student Council
- Literary Publications
- All-State Jazz Band
- Girls Golf Team
- Large Group Band
Roosevelt (8)
- All-State Jazz Band
- Girls Track & Field Team
- Boys Track & Field Team
- Large Group Chorus
- Large Group Band
- Boys Tennis Team
- Student Council
- Girls Golf Team
Washington (10)
- Student Council
- Large Group Orchestra
- Large Group Chorus
- Girls Track & Field Team
- Boys Track & Field Team
- Girls Golf Team
- Boys Tennis Team
- Yearbook
- Newspaper
- All-State Jazz Band
446 groups from across South Dakota were honored for academic achievement this spring season. To see a full list of every school from the state, along with the groups that were honored, click here.