Over 40 varsity athletic and fine arts teams around the Sioux Falls metro area have been honored as part of the Spring 2019 South Dakota Academic Achievement Team Awards.

Each season the South Dakota High School Activities Association awards teams an academic achievement award if the group has a combined average GPA of 3.0 or higher. This is done during the fall, winter, spring, and summer seasons.

The SDHSAA has released its list for spring 2019. Athletic and fine arts teams from Brandon Valley, Lincoln, O'Gorman, Roosevelt, and Washington all made the list.

2019 Spring Academic Achievement Awards:

Brandon Valley (10)

Large Group Orchestra

Boys Tennis Team

Boys Track & Field Team

Girls Track & Field Team

Large Group Band

Student Council

Yearbook

Girls Golf Team

Newspaper

Large Group Chorus

Lincoln (10)

Boys Track & Field Team

Large Group Band

Boys Tennis Team

Large Group Chorus

All-State Jazz Band

Girls Track & Field Team

Girls Golf Team

Student Council

Yearbook

Newspaper

O'Gorman (13)

Newspaper

Girls Track & Field Team

Large Group Chorus

Large Group Orchestra

Boys Track & Field Team

Boys Tennis Team

Boys Golf Team

Yearbook

Student Council

Literary Publications

All-State Jazz Band

Girls Golf Team

Large Group Band

Roosevelt (8)

All-State Jazz Band

Girls Track & Field Team

Boys Track & Field Team

Large Group Chorus

Large Group Band

Boys Tennis Team

Student Council

Girls Golf Team

Washington (10)

Student Council

Large Group Orchestra

Large Group Chorus

Girls Track & Field Team

Boys Track & Field Team

Girls Golf Team

Boys Tennis Team

Yearbook

Newspaper

All-State Jazz Band

446 groups from across South Dakota were honored for academic achievement this spring season. To see a full list of every school from the state, along with the groups that were honored, click here.