My wife and I took our three kids to the Sioux Empire Sportsmen's Show on Friday night. Any time we tell them we are going to do something they haven't done before they usually protest immediately, wishing to instead stay home and play on their screens.

When we told them there would be fishing that piqued the interest of my two oldest, but the youngest was unimpressed. Immediately upon entering the foyer/hallway of the Arena and Convention Center, they were immediately enamored with their surroundings. Everything was interesting. Porch swings, car-top tents, and kinetic sand attracted them before we even entered the main room of the Convention Center.

Then came the campers. I couldn't believe how interested they were in going into every single camper on display. They didn't skip a single one. If it had bunks they had to try them out. If it had a master bedroom, my youngest had to hide behind the bed.

I also couldn't believe their thoughts on fiscal matters. Numerous times I heard one of them say that a camper was "cheap." While there were some good deals, I wouldn't say any of them were cheap.

Touring the Arena we got to do a little fishing and called it a night. But if you're ever looking for something to do with your kids, I would recommend camper shopping. They won't be bored.

Andy Erickson/Hot 104.7