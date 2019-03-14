It will come to no surprise to local college basketball fans that Mike Daum of South Dakota State is included on a Sports Illustrated list of the top 50 players of the 2018-19 season, but for the Jackrabbits talented senior to crack the top dozen on this elite list is a pretty lofty achievement for a mid-major player.

The Kimball, Nebraska native is 12th over according to SI, right in between Brandon Clarke of Gonzaga and PJ Washington of Kentucky.

Daum is just the tenth player to score more than 3,000 career points at the Division I level. He currently ranks ninth all-time with 3,042 points.

He'll have at least one more game to add to that total as the Jackrabbits play in the NIT next week.

South Dakota State's and the Summit League's all-time leading scorer needs 17 points to move into eighth place on the NCAA's all-time scoring list; 25 points to move into seventh.

If the Jacks pick-up a couple of postseason wins, Daum could find himself in the top five on the NCAA's all-time list. He's currently 124 points from overtaking Alphonso Ford of Mississippi Valley State who sits at 3,165 points.