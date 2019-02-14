South Dakota Senate Wants Voters to Decide on Sports Betting

The South Dakota Senate passed a measure Wednesday (February 13) that would ask voters to allow sports betting in Deadwood, a plan supporters said would help keep the historic mining town competitive as a gambling destination.

The chamber voted 18-14 to send the measure to the House. Republican Senator Bob Ewing, the bill's sponsor, said backers believe voters should be given the opportunity to decide if they'd like to have sports wagering available in Deadwood. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow the Legislature to authorize wagering in Deadwood and at tribal casinos.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 5-4 earlier Wednesday to send a measure that would put a proposed casino complex in Yankton on the ballot to the chamber's floor without recommendation. It will take a majority vote to debate the bill.

How do you feel about betting on sports events? It could be left up to you if lawmakers decide to push ahead with a measure that would give South Dakotans a vote.

A South Dakota Senate panel has approved a measure that would ask voters to legalize sports betting in historic Deadwood.

The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 5-4 on Wednesday (February 7) to send the proposal to the full chamber. Republican Senator Bob Ewing, the sponsor, says lawmakers should allow South Dakota residents to decide the issue.

The push comes after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way last year for all states to offer legal sports betting.

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman says sports betting would be a marketing opportunity to boost the city's less-busy seasons. Revenue Department Deputy Secretary David Wiest opposed the measure, saying regulation costs would exceed revenues generated.

The constitutional amendment would allow the Legislature to authorize wagering in Deadwood and at tribal casinos.