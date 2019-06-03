Spoiler Alert: ‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Dethroned

It couldn't last forever. The reigning Jeopardy champ James Holzhauer has put down his buzzer after losing to a Chicago librarian.

According to Associated Press, the game show’s 32-time champion lost for the first time in an episode that airs Monday, falling short of records for total winnings and longest reign but leaving little doubt he’s the best to ever play television’s most popular game.

A professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, Holzhauer congratulated Emma Boettcher with a high-five.

Invincible? Nope. Boettcher bested Holzhauer by almost $22,000.

As for the record Holzhauer nearly doubled the show’s previous record for one-day winnings by earning $131,127 on his tenth game, and he leaves with the 16 highest one-day scores in the show’s history. His total bank came to $2,462,216.

I'm sure if you're a Jeopardy super-fan the name Ken Jennings has been on your mind. Jennings stunned the game show world by winning $2,520,700 over 74 games in 2004.

And one more Holzhauer stat, he took down 65 opponents in his run.

Source: Associated Press