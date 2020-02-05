Spirit of Volunteerism Award Nominations Now Open

The Helpline Center is the beating heart of volunteerism in this area. They are all about making connections between people who need help and people who have help to give. This is the time of year that they ask the community to help them acknowledge those individuals who lead with their hearts.

The Spirit of Volunteerism Awards recognizes extraordinary volunteers in the Sioux Empire in several categories:

Youth - 18 and younger

Adult - 19 to 39

Adult - 40 to 60

Adult - Older than 60

Group - 2+ people

Corporate Humanitarian Award

The nomination deadline is April 1. All nominees will be recognized at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, May 12, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

You can find complete instructions and the nomination form online.

So if you know someone or many people, maybe even a company, who make our community a better place while sharing their time, talents and passion, by volunteering, nominate them today!

For more information, see Helpline Center Spirit of Volunteerism awards online or call 211.

