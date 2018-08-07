Remember how at the end of Avengers: Infinity War – and of course, spoiler alert , but do you really need a spoiler alert at this point? – Cobie Smulders’ Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson ‘s Nick Fury are seen dissolving into dust after the Thanos snap? Welp, it doesn’t matter because both are coming back in the new Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel! Hey, remember when Tom Holland’s Spidey also died at the end of Infinity War ? Ha!

Vulture has the exclusive on the familiar faces we’ll see in the new sequel. In Spider-Man: Far From Home , Smulders will reprise her Maria Hill, and Jackson’s Nick Fury will be back and sharing scenes with Holland’s Peter Parker for the first time. But before Fury hangs with the web-slinger, we’ll see a digitally de-aged Nick Fury in the 1990s in next year’s Captain Marvel , alongside Brie Larson .

The sequel will be set in London and feature the return of the first film’s Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori. Jake Gyllenhaal will also finally get to star in a Spidey film , playing the film’s villain. Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives July 5, 2019, but before then we’ll see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse this December, Captain Marvel make her debut on March 9 of next year, and see all this Thanos mess cleared up (and our heroes hopefully resurrected) when Avengers 4 arrives on May 3, 2019 – or is it April ?