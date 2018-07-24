Speed Limit Changing on Cliff Avenue North of Harrisburg

If your morning commute includes driving Cliff Avenue from Harrisburg to Sioux Falls, you better keep an eye on your speed limit come Monday July 30.

That's when the speed limit on Cliff Avenue between Willow Street and Prospect Street, just outside of Harrisburg, will be reduced from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.

The reduction was recommended by the Harrisburg Planning and Zoning Board and approved by both the city council and Lincoln county commission.

While it’s only a reduction of 10 miles per hour, law enforcement hopes the difference in speed will have a big impact.

Chief Deputy Chad Brown with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the hope is the speed reduction will result in fewer accidents and fewer violations.

However, Brown says he also anticipates a lot of warning tickets being issued as drivers get used to the new speed limit.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

