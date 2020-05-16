Special Horseback Visit to Good Sam’s Assisted Living

No segment of the population locally or around the world has been affected more by the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic than our senior citizens, especially those who are living in assisted living or nursing homes. Most such homes around the nation and around the world are on lockdown. No visitors in. It's been that way for several weeks and doesn't look like it will be ending anytime soon.

My mom is at Good Samaritan Assisted Living, the Prarie Creek Campus close to 57th and Louise here in Sioux Falls. Sure, we talk on the phone almost every day and you can visit through a window, but it's difficult. As hard as it is for the families who were unable to take Mom's to lunch for Mothers Day, or probably Dad's fishing this upcoming Father's Day.

AnnaLee Christensen is the Senior Living Manager at Prarie Creek and does a terrific job. If I drop off a few groceries for mom, many times its AnnaLee who takes them down the hall. She has been helping residents in many ways as they adjust to more time in their individual apartments. All the Good Sam's locations in Sioux Falls are taking MANY other precautions to keep the Coronavirus out of the facilities.

Recently, one of the workers at Good Sam's brought one of her friends to show to the residents. Karlie brought her horse to town and showed it off to the residents. My mom is a huge fan of Karlie and Dylan who along with AnnaLee and the rest of the staff take care of our loved ones on a daily basis. She thought it was awesome that Karlie loaded up her horse showed off to the residents.