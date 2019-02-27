‘Spamalot’ Reminds Us To ‘Always Look On The Bright Side of Life’

Spamalot had its first of three shows at The Washington Pavilion last night and I was lucky enough to be in attendance.

If you're usually not big into musicals but love to laugh, this is the show for you. It is based on Monty Python and The Holy Grail so if you enjoy that brand of comedy, you'll love it. It's all the humor you're used to but add in a touch of sequins, some tap shoes, and some awesome singers and you've got a great comedy musical.

When Spamalot opened on Broadway back in 2005 it went on to win the Tony Award for Best Musical so it's got a great reputation.

My favorite part was obviously the two tap numbers! But I'm a sucker for a good tap number!

My second favorite part, that literally made me laugh out loud, was during the song "You Won't Succeed on Broadway." Sir Robin is singing about not succeeding on Broadway unless you have Jewish people involved so they do a traditional Jewish dance and the music sounds like "Hava Nagila" and the cast all yells "Hey!" and a woman pulls a cart full of hay through the scene and I snorted so loud! Such a silly, simple, small thing, yet I busted a gut.

This show has a lot of moving parts literally. The sets change seamlessly, there are walls moving up and down on flies, there are a lot of props and costume changes, there are a few special effects done right before our eyes! There might even be confetti at some point! Spoiler alert!

Probably the most famous song from Spamalot is "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" and even though the lyrics are humorous and a tad morbid, they ring true. It's always something to remember:

If life seems jolly rotten There's something you've forgotten And that's to laugh and smile and dance and sing. When you're feeling in the dumps Don't be silly chumps Just purse your lips and whistle - that's the thing.

And...always look on the bright side of life... Always look on the light side of life...

I thought that Spamalot flew by. When they brought up the lights for intermission, I couldn't believe that much time had gone by. The second act was a hoot! They break the fourth wall, there is audience participation, it is a great time!

As with all the shows that come through The Washing Pavilion, the talent was top notch, the costumes were beautiful, and it was just a great experience.

There are some swear words and suggestive movements and language so Spamalot is recommended for ages 12 and older.

Spamalot is in town for two more shows! Get your tickets here .

Natasha/Hot 104.7

