Southwest Airlines Seeking ‘Storytellers’ to Fly Around the World for Free

Here it is again, if you have a passon to travel the world and to share your experiences, this is your oppertunatity. Southwest Airlanes is offering travel enthusiasts a chance to travel to some of the airlines' 99 destinations around the world and share their experiences as a "Southwest Storyteller."

The qualifications are simple: you must be 21 years or older and have at least 2,500 Instagram followers. To enter the contest, Southwest Airlines wants to see your travel inspired photos. First, contestants should follow @southwestair on Instagram, and then post a photo and caption that includes @southwestair , the hashtags #SouthwestStorytellers and #Contest, and tells a compelling travel story. Contestants may enter the contest today through Monday, February 24, 2019 .

The grand prize winner will receive 24 Southwest e-passes, worth approximately $4,800. The top 100 will be notified by or around March 11. To learn more about the contest and to enter, click here .

Source: Usatoday