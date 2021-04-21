Southern Minnesota Town Named Best Affordable Small Town

There is something to be said for small-town life. I grew up in a small farming town in the northeast that had far more cows than people. The crime was low, most people were very friendly and we all looked out for each other. It was a great place to grow up. There are plenty of small towns like that all around South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

One thing that a lot of small towns have in common is the low cost of living and low home prices. Realtor.com is out with their top ten affordable small towns that you actually want to live in. Four of these small towns are in the upper Midwest and are listed below.

Best Affordable Small Towns