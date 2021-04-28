South Dakota’s Weird Exotic Animal Laws Are Amazing

Have an interesting pet or looking to get one? Check this out from South Dakota Exotic Animal Laws before you go trying to adopt one.

You need a zoo permit to harbor a raccoon dog. That's a real species. It's a small wild dog with a black facial mask and long fur, native to the forests of Asia.

You can keep one raccoon as a pet. If I learned anything from The Great Outdoors movie, these things can communicate. That's probably why you can only have one.

You'll need a 14-day temporary permit or a zoo permit to own a bear. Since they don't sell bears a PetSmart we should be okay here.

You can actually own a jackrabbit. Just one, though. You can also have one coyote. But can a Jackrabbit and a Coyote live together in the same house? Not likely as they are bitter South Dakota college rivals.

Somewhere, one night under a full moon, a wolf and an aardvark had feelings for each other. Romance bloomed. It probably started like Lady and the Tramp - with a strand of spaghetti and the aardvark gently nudging the meatball in the wolf's direction. The next thing you know, the aardwolf was born. While this might still be a Disney film waiting to be made, you need a zoo permit to keep aardwolves in South Dakota.

If no one is laughing at your dad jokes, perhaps you need a hyena. You're guaranteed a laugh every time. But you'll need to do the paperwork on a Dealer Auction Permit.

You may keep one skunk as a pet. Just make sure to snip the stinker gland first (this can be tricky as they don't like this) or you'll be bathing in tomato juice by sundown.