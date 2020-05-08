South Dakota’s Seven Craziest Street Names

There's an old song classic titled 'I've Been Everywhere'. Your Grandpa may have heard it by Hank Snow. Your parents may be familiar with it as sung by the Man in Black Johnny Cash. If you're not familiar with it, don't worry, it'll come back around by someone before long.

Anyway, the song essentially names darn near every city in North America. Anytime I hear it, I think the same thing about South Dakota. I've lived in the Rushmore State for more than 4 1/2 decades now, and as far as South Dakota is concerned, I think 'I've Been Everywhere'.

I've lived in several of our great towns, like Winner and Aberdeen, Volga and Brookings, Rapid City, and Sioux Falls. And the ones I haven't lived in, I've driven through, stopped in, and spent time. Yep, as far as South Dakota goes, I've been everywhere and been on all the roads and streets.

Or not.

Our friends at OnlyInYourState have discovered what they call the 7 Crazy Street Names that will...well, baffle you. They did me.

So let me ask you, have you ever motored on Kno Place? How about Ladyslipper Circle? Ever had a friend who's address was on Goose Pass Road? Ever joined the crowd at Lonely Boy Place?

Yep, from Rapid City to Sioux Falls, Deadwood to Brookings and towns in between, there are some street names that you might call strange, weird, unusual or might just make you stop and go 'Huh'.

Check out their complete list right here and if you know of or come onto any additional bizarre street names, let us know.