South Dakota’s Safest City for 2019 Is?

Looking for a South Dakota city that is a safe place to raise a family? Look no further than Sioux Falls largest suburb, Brandon.

According to KSFY TV , there is a new report out by Safewise, a company famous for a home safety review. Safewise recently named Sioux Falls sister city Brandon, as the safest community in South Dakota for the year 2019.

KSFY reports that Safewise used a combination of FBI crime data, population numbers, and income figures to establish their ranking report. The data showed that Brandon has an average of zero violent crimes per one-thousand residents.

The next two South Dakota communities on the safe side are Madison and Brookings. They finished second and third on the list, respectively.

Rounding out the top 10, Belle Fourche, Tea, Sturgis, Box Elder, Aberdeen, Spearfish and Watertown.

If you're thinking Sioux Falls is South Dakota's least safe city, you are mistaken. Rapid City gets that honor. The state's second largest city showed up at the bottom of the Safewise list for South Dakota at number 17. Mitchell was just a skosh safer at 16, then Sioux Falls at 15.

You can see the complete Safewise safe list for South Dakota here .

Source: KSFY TV/ Safewise