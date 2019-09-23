South Dakota’s Prenatal and Primary Care Innovation Grants

Women in the Medicaid program will see improved care through a grant program recently announced.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Monday announced that the Department of Social Services (DSS) has awarded $1 million of innovation grants to improve primary and prenatal care for women in the Medicaid program.

Noem says it's incredibly important for expecting moms to get the care they need during their pregnancy.

According to a release by the Governor’s office, an average of 116,000 South Dakotans rely on Medicaid for their healthcare each month. The vast majority, 68 percent, are children. Half of the children born in South Dakota each year will be on Medicaid during their first year of life.

The three providers include Native Women’s Health Care, Avera Health, and Center for Family Medicine.

The funds will support projects to test new ways that use technology to manage gestational diabetes, integrate primary care and behavioral health, and implement comprehensive care models to support pregnant women.

Source: sd.gov