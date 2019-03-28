South Dakota’s New Prairie Hills Princess Program

Is it your dream to see your little princess walk in the same spotlight as Miss South Dakota? That dream is about to become a reality for many little girls and their parents.

For more than 73 years the Miss South Dakota Scholarship Program has been championing the educational and professional development of young women in our state.

New this year the Prairie Hills Princess Program is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for girl’s ages 5 to 12 to work closely with the Miss South Dakota candidates who will serve as role models and mentors. This brand-new program aims to promote self-confidence, mentoring, and lasting friendships.

The Prairie Hills Princess Program is set to be held during the Miss South Dakota competition week. It will not be a competition but rather an opportunity to involve a group of young girls who will one day be a part of our Teen and Miss programs and connect them with the exceptional young women involved in the Miss South Dakota Scholarship Program.

To learn more about the Prairie Hills Princess Program, visit www.misssd.org/prairie-hills-princess-program . There you will find a tentative schedule and the official application.

Source: Miss South Dakota