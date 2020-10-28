South Dakota’s Most Chilling Unsolved Mysteries

Think South Dakota doesn't have any disturbing unsolved mysteries? Think again. Here are some of the most chilling cold cases in the state's history.

Arnold Archambeau & Ruby Bruguier: This incident happened on a cold December of 1992 and was featured on the television program Unsolved Mysteries a number of years back.

Arnold, Ruby, and Ruby's cousin, Tracy were out for a joyride near Lake Andes, South Dakota. The three came to an intersection, proceeded through it, then the car flipped over in the ditch.

The peculiar thing about this case is that Tracy survived the crash and saw her cousin, Ruby leave the vehicle. When investigators showed up, Tracy was rescued, but both Arnold and Ruby were found dead, 75 feet away from the vehicle. You can watch the full episode in the video clip below.

Tina Marcotte: On June 24, 1994, Tina had called a friend for a ride after getting a flat tire after work. At the same time, a car pulled up to the payphone she was using. It was her coworker, Tom Keuter. Tina went missing after that, never to be heard from again.

Credit: YouTube, Scary Mysteries

When the friend questioned Keuter, he claimed he never saw Tina that night. But the strangest thing about this story is Tom Keuter was killed shortly after. He was run over by a forklift at work. Was it a suicide, accidental death, or a homicide?

You can read more about this story here and also watch the video below from Scary Mysteries.