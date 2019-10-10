South Dakota’s Minimum Wage Set To Rise in 2020

South Dakota's minimum wage workers will get 20 cents per hour a bump in pay next year.

The minimum wage in the state of South Dakota will rise from $9.10 per hour to $9.30 per hour on January 1, 2020.

KSFY TV reports that according to the South Dakota Department of Labor, the state adjusts the minimum wage to keep in line with the rising cost of living, as measured in the Consumer Price Index. The increase for 2020 is 1.7 percent and is rounded up to the nearest 5 cents.

The hourly minimum wage for tipped employees will rise to $4.65 per hour on January 1, 2020, half of the state's minimum wage for non-tipped employees. Tips and wages combined must equal at least the minimum wage.

In Minnesota, for 2020, the state minimum wage will rise to $10 per hour for large employers with gross revenues of more than $500,000 and to $8.15 for small employers with gross revenues under $500,000.

Iowa's state minimum wage is $7.25 an hour and Nebraska's is $9 with no planned increases for 2020.