There are many unique and strange things that we do here in South Dakota that some people outside of the state just wouldn't understand. In fact, many states across the country embark on some weird traditions. Like in South Carolina people rub chicken bones on their warts in hopes of removing them and in Kentucky people there Burying a bottle of bourbon during their wedding to keep rain from ruining their big day.

24/7 Wall St. recently published the weirdest tradition in every state. As for South Dakota, they say that our weirdest tradition is the annual Mashed Potato Wrestling Contest in Clark, South Dakota. The article says, since 1997, Clark, South Dakota, has played host to Potato Day each August. One of the highlights of the event is the mashed potato wrestling contest, held in a large pit filled with …. mashed potatoes.

The event also features a 5K walk or run, potato and chip dip recipe contest, a parade, best-decorated potato contest and many more! Last years event was scheduled at the beginning of August! So this year if you think you have what it takes to become the Potato Wrestling Champion, head up to Clark, South Dakota and get in the ring!

