South Dakota’s Love Language

February is right around the corner. And we all know what that means; Valentine's Day is quickly approaching.

When it comes to our significant others we may think we know what they like or need from us when it comes to compassion and showing them affection. But do we really know what their 'love language' is?

A love language can be described as simply as the various forms we express and receive love according to The Loupe.

There are five forms of love languages according to Gary Chapman which are listed as follows: quality time, physical touch, words of affirmation, acts of service, and receiving gifts.

The article then goes into a bit more depth as to how understanding each other's love languages can make it easier to comprehend how the other feels loved and cared for in a relationship.

But what is the most common love language in our state of South Dakota you may ask?

Quality Time by far was the most popular love language in the Mount Rushmore State.

Quality Time is also the most popular form of love language across the country as 15 states also have it listed as their top love language too.

This love language of quality time spent together was also the most popular as couples aged well into their 60s.

Source: The Loupe