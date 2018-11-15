South Dakota’s Favorite Viral Video

Who doesn't love a good viral video? Some are clever and funny and can always put a smile on your face if you are having a bad day.

Well, recently GetCenturyLink ranked nearly 100 of the most popular and iconic viral videos on YouTube by original video views to find the fifteen most-watched videos. Then they took a look at YouTube search volume by the state to determine which video each state loves to watch.

As for South Dakota, its a video from way back in 2008 of then seven-year-old David. If you are not familiar with the video, David is on his way back from the dentist after getting a tooth removed due to Hyperdontia or extra tooth. The video has been viewed over 452,000 times as of November 15, 2018.

You can check out the fifteen most-watched videos at GetCenturyLink.com . Here is the most recent photo of now 17-year-old David!