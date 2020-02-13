South Dakota’s Favorite Romantic Comedy

Just in time for Valentine's Day or Galentine's Day! These are America's favorite romantic comedies. You can watch with your gal pals or your special somebody.

The website comparitech did all the leg work. They explain their methodology, "Using Google’s list of top romantic comedy movies, we searched each film individually on Google Trends to find which state scored the highest. The top result is the designated film for that state. If any state came up twice, we used the film that was more popular over the last 12 months. If a state didn’t appear top for any of the movies, we searched through all of the films to see which ones came out on top in that state."

South Dakota's #1 was Hitch. Solid choice. That stars Will Smith, Kevin James, and Eva Mendes. I can dig it.

Anyway, our neighbors' favorite romantic comedies are as follows:

North Dakota- Knocked Up

Minnesota- His Girl Friday

Iowa- The Philadelphia Story

Nebraska- There's Something About Mary

