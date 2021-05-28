Have you ever noticed what people put on their fries, sandwiches, or salads? Do they have a preference and always go back to it? Well, according to Mental Floss and Thrillist you might be able to tell where exactly someone is from based on which condiment they come back to time and time again.

With that being said South Dakota's favorite condiment isn't ranch dressing, it's not even a sauce. But more specifically it's actually a spread.

That's right, South Dakota's favorite condiment according to Mental Floss is actually Jiff peanut butter.

Sadly we don't know if it's specifically Jiff crunchy or smooth peanut butter, but who knew South Dakotans loved their peanut butter so much?

Minnesota's was Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Nebraska likes their spice with their favorite hot sauce Sriracha Chili Sauce, Iowa prefers Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing Buttermilk. So, maybe this is how we in South Dakota also developed the love for this creamy savory dressing is thanks to our border neighbors? Perhaps.

North Dakota's favorite condiment is quite specific as it is listed as Hellmann's Carefully Crafted Dressing and Sandwich Spread.

One of the favorite condiments across the US in five states is Hidden Valley Ranch dressing. But here's a surprising food item that actually tied with Hidden Valley, and that is Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil as a favorite in five states as well.

Honorable mentions for favorite condiments across the country are Frank's RedHot and Nutella.

